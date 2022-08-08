© 2022

Facing a tight labor market, the Big E looks to hire hundreds for next month's fair

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 8, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT
Eastern States Exposition Collosseum
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The Eastern States Exposition is looking to hire about 200 people for a variety of jobs during the 17 consecutive days the Big E fair is open in September.

A job fair is scheduled on August 9

A large seasonal employer in western Massachusetts is looking to fill about 200 jobs in a tight labor market.

Ticket-sellers, giant slide attendants, and shuttle drivers are just some of the positions available at next month’s Big E – the huge regional agricultural fair.

For decades, the Big E counted on many of the same people to come back year-after-year to work the same jobs, but the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the fair in 2020 changed that.

The Big E is hoping to fill many of the positions at a job fair that is being held tomorrow (Tuesday August 9th) on the fairgrounds in West Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jessica Fontaine, Director of Education and Human Resources for the Eastern States Exposition.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
