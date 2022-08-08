Facing a tight labor market, the Big E looks to hire hundreds for next month's fair

A large seasonal employer in western Massachusetts is looking to fill about 200 jobs in a tight labor market.

Ticket-sellers, giant slide attendants, and shuttle drivers are just some of the positions available at next month’s Big E – the huge regional agricultural fair.

For decades, the Big E counted on many of the same people to come back year-after-year to work the same jobs, but the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled the fair in 2020 changed that.

The Big E is hoping to fill many of the positions at a job fair that is being held tomorrow (Tuesday August 9th) on the fairgrounds in West Springfield.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Jessica Fontaine, Director of Education and Human Resources for the Eastern States Exposition.