No adverse impacts observed from traffic pattern changes on State Street

It has been two months since orange barrels, traffic cones, and signs were put in place to create a new traffic pattern on a busy and dangerous block of State Street in the Metro Center of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The idea is to force drivers to reduce their speed as they travel past the Central Library. It is a spot where people have been killed while attempting to cross the street in the middle of the block.

Pedestrian safety advocates, residents, and elected officials have clamored for years for changes.

Before making permanent safety improvements however, city officials wanted to create a mock-up to study the impact on traffic flow.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill got an update on the project from Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.