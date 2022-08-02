© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
No adverse impacts observed from traffic pattern changes on State Street

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published August 2, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT
State_Street_library_traffic_barrels
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
Barrels are being used to narrow State Street to one lane in both directions as traffic approaches the Central Library. This is being used to observe the impact of making permanent safety improvements to the area where pedestrians have been killed while attempting to cross the street in the middle of the block.

Study continues of possible pedestrian safety improvements

It has been two months since orange barrels, traffic cones, and signs were put in place to create a new traffic pattern on a busy and dangerous block of State Street in the Metro Center of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The idea is to force drivers to reduce their speed as they travel past the Central Library. It is a spot where people have been killed while attempting to cross the street in the middle of the block.

Pedestrian safety advocates, residents, and elected officials have clamored for years for changes.

Before making permanent safety improvements however, city officials wanted to create a mock-up to study the impact on traffic flow.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill got an update on the project from Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.

pedestrian safety Walk Bike Springfield Traffic Fatalities 195 State Street
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC's Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief.
