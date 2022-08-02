© 2022
News
Beacon Hill puts tax relief on hold

By Paul Tuthill
Published August 2, 2022
The Massachusetts legislature ended its formal sessions on Monday August 1, 2022 without reaching a deal to pass a multi-billion dollar economic development bill.

Rarely applied tax cap law stalls deal on economic development bill

The Massachusetts legislature ended its two-year formal session Monday with billions of dollars left on the table when lawmakers failed to pass an economic development bill.

Money from this proposed legislation would have funded a myriad of state programs including housing development, infrastructure upgrades, and job training. Millions would have gone back to local communities through earmarks and competitive grants.

There was also tax relief. The final bill had it passed would have made permanent changes to parts of the state tax code and make one-time payments of $250 to many individuals as soon as next month.

To discuss why the massive bill stalled at the finish line and the implications, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Eileen McAnneny, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
