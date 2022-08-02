Beacon Hill puts tax relief on hold

The Massachusetts legislature ended its two-year formal session Monday with billions of dollars left on the table when lawmakers failed to pass an economic development bill.

Money from this proposed legislation would have funded a myriad of state programs including housing development, infrastructure upgrades, and job training. Millions would have gone back to local communities through earmarks and competitive grants.

There was also tax relief. The final bill had it passed would have made permanent changes to parts of the state tax code and make one-time payments of $250 to many individuals as soon as next month.

To discuss why the massive bill stalled at the finish line and the implications, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Eileen McAnneny, President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.