August declared Agritourism Month in Vermont

Governor Phil Scott has declared August as Agritourism Month in Vermont.

Scott’s proclamation recognizes that harvesting begins in August and with that comes a number of activities that draw tourists to the state.

Vermont Open Farm Week happens at the same time as National Farmers Market Week mid-month.

Vermont will also host the International Workshop on Agritourism in late August when agriculture and tourism professionals, researchers and educators discuss farming, food and tourism.

The Republican says agritourism spreads knowledge about agriculture production while supplementing farm income.