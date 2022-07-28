Agencies seek public input on bus lane concepts

Two transportation agencies in the Capital Region are seeking public input on bus lane concepts.

Bus lanes separate buses from other vehicles, allowing them to travel faster and on time.

Now in the late stages of a bus lane feasibility study, the Capital District Transportation Committee and the Capital District Transportation Authority are reaching out for public input and feedback on bus lane concepts developed in the cities of Albany, Schenectady, and Troy. The agencies say there are multiple opportunities for the public to learn about the study and provide input including an online survey, a public open house, and pop-up events.

Community members can participate in the online survey through the link provided on the project website at www.buslanestudy.com/survey. The survey is open and will close at midnight on August 26, 2022.

The survey is being used in conjunction with other outreach and feedback opportunities to gather input from the communities and stakeholders. Project team members will be at several pop-up events to gather feedback from the community and promote the study, including:

Troy Waterfront Farmers’ Market, Monument Square, Downtown Troy, Saturday, July 30, 9:00am – 2:00pm

Public Open House at Albany Public Library Main Branch, 161 Washington Ave, Albany, Tuesday, August 2, 4:00pm – 7:00pm

Schenectady Greenmarket, City Hall, Sunday August 7 from 10am – 2pm



Interested parties are encouraged to visit www.buslanestudy.com to stay up to date on the project and share thoughts and ideas.