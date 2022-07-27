NY Ag Commissioner to visit North Country Friday

New York’s agriculture commissioner will be in the North Country Friday to hear from local farmers.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball has been hosting a series of Farm Bill Listening sessions. He will be at the Miner Agricultural Research Institute in Chazy, north of Plattsburgh, Friday afternoon to receive input on the upcoming 2023 Farm Bill and its potential impact on the state.

Participants will have three minutes to speak. Written comments may also be submitted.

This third listening session will include representatives of the New York Farm Bureau, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and Democratic state Assemblyman Billy Jones.