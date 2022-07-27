© 2022
Legislation would set limits on use of facial recognition technology by Massachusetts law enforcement

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 27, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
Police have the ability to tap into surveillance cameras such as this one outside Union Station in Springfield, Massachusetts.

A warrant would be needed for a facial recognition search

The Massachusetts House has passed a bill to regulate law enforcement use of facial recognition technology.

State Representative Orlando Ramos of Springfield filed an amendment to a judiciary bond bill to codifying the recommendations of a commission that was established by the legislature to investigate the use of the controversial technology.

It passed by a 149-4 vote and is now pending in the State Senate.

It is an issue Ramos has been working on since his time as a Springfield City Councilor when he authored an ordinance banning the use of facial surveillance technology by the Springfield Police Department.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Ramos.

