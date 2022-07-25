Two dead and one injured in overnight shooting in Burlington

Police are investigating a shooting early Monday that left two Burlington, Vermont residents dead.

At about 2:20 Monday morning Burlington Police responded to reports of gunfire at a North Winooski Avenue apartment. Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says 27-year-old Mikal Dixon from New Hampshire and Burlington and 22-year-old Kayla Noonan of New Jersey, both University of Vermont students, died. Another 22-year-old woman, who was identified as C-R, was critically injured.

“Mr. Dixon attempted to break down a door,” Murad said. “He was unable to get through that door and broke through a window instead and he possessed an AR-15 rifle at the time. He shot and killed Miss Noonan. He shot and wounded CR and then he shot and killed himself.”

University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella says his thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy.