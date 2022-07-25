© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Two dead and one injured in overnight shooting in Burlington

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 25, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
photo of Burlington Police logo on a podium
Photo - Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
photo of Burlington Police logo on a podium

Police are investigating a shooting early Monday that left two Burlington, Vermont residents dead.

At about 2:20 Monday morning Burlington Police responded to reports of gunfire at a North Winooski Avenue apartment. Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says 27-year-old Mikal Dixon from New Hampshire and Burlington and 22-year-old Kayla Noonan of New Jersey, both University of Vermont students, died. Another 22-year-old woman, who was identified as C-R, was critically injured.

“Mr. Dixon attempted to break down a door,” Murad said. “He was unable to get through that door and broke through a window instead and he possessed an AR-15 rifle at the time. He shot and killed Miss Noonan. He shot and wounded CR and then he shot and killed himself.”

University of Vermont President Suresh Garimella says his thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy.

Tags

News Burlington ShootingBurlington Police
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley