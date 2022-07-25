Former New York Conservative Party Chairman Mike Long dies at 82

A longtime state chair of New York’s Conservative Party has died. Michael Long served in the role from 1988 to 2019. Long’s death at 82 was announced by the party on Sunday.

Following the news, New York officials on both sides of the aisle reacted.

“The loss of Mike Long is immeasurable. We have lost a good man, a close friend, mentor and outstanding political leader; a void for me and many has been created that cannot be filled,” said State Chairman Gerard Kassar. “The countless number of people who learned from Mike can today be found throughout the political world and will act as his legacy for many years to come.” - Current Conservative Party Chairman Gerard Kassar

“On behalf of the entire New York Republican Party, I offer my deepest condolences on the passing of longtime Conservative Party Chairman Mike Long. Simply put, Mike was a force. An unmatched, rare breed of man who will long be remembered not just for his sharp political instincts or his success in growing the Conservative Party, but as a man of deep and unabiding integrity. He was a true partner whose word was his bond, and it was a great honor to serve alongside him. At his core, Mike was a man who loved his family and his country. He may be gone from this earth, but he will continue to serve as a north star for generations of conservative leaders, and his memory will live on fondly as both a revered leader and wonderful friend. My heart goes out to his entire, large and loving family. Rest in peace, Mike.” - New York Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy and candidate for Congress in the Buffalo area.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Conservative Party Chairman Mike Long. For decades, Mike was a giant in New York politics and a champion for the working-class families of the state. His voice and guidance have influenced countless individuals, and his leadership was instrumental for so many of us who had the privilege of working alongside him. He will be greatly missed by all of us. On behalf of the entire Assembly Republican Conference, I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to Mike’s family and loved ones during this solemn time.” – Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay

“Chairman, Marine, and my friend Mike Long has been a legendary, principled leader in the New York State Conservative Party. His passing leaves an extraordinary void in the movement to promote the values of family, faith, and freedom in our state and country. Praying for the Long family during this difficult time as they mourn this incredible loss.” - New York Congressman Lee Zeldin and the Republican Party and Conservative Party nominee for governor

“Mike Long was a friend. One of a kind: loyal to his friends, his family, his party and his ideals. He kept his word. Held tight to his principles and led with passion and purpose. I’m grateful for his kindness, support and friendship. We send our love and prayers to his family, friends and the party he loved. And, as he said to me early in 2018, ‘don’t close the door all the way… we shall see you again.’” – Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro and Republican candidate for the old 19th Congressional District in August’s special election and for the new 19th district

“God Bless Mike Long who is now in Heaven among the angels. Mike was a dear friend to so many. Our hearts are broken by this irreplaceable loss. Prayers to his beloved family, thousands of friends, and vast community of admirers. His was an extraordinary life well lived.” - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik

"Nikki and I are saying a prayer for Chairman Long and his family. Nick was a true gentleman who loved and served his state and country with honor. He was always willing to give guidance and mentorship to me, for that I will always be grateful." - Republican Assemblyman Colin Schmitt

"On behalf of the New York State Democratic Committee, I wish to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Mike Long, the long-standing Chair of the New York State Conservative Party. Mike was a gentleman, a straight-shooter, and someone who kept his word. He loved this state and his country. No one can dispute that he was a force to be reckoned with in New York politics." - New York State Democratic Party Chairman Jay Jacobs

