Zeldin attacker faces federal charges

A man accused of attempting to assault Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin during a campaign stop last week is facing federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of New York announced the charges against David G. Jakubonis of Fairport Saturday.

Jakubonis is seen on video climbing onto a stage where the gubernatorial candidate was delivering a speech. He is shown grabbing the Long Island Representative while holding a spiked weapon, before others step in to stop the attack.

Zeldin was unhurt.

In a statement, Zeldin thanked federal authorities for bringing charges and criticized New York’s bail reform laws after Jakubonis was charged with attempted assault by local authorities and released.

Following the man’s arrest Saturday by federal authorities, Jakubonis was being held until his scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.