Sugar maker fined for wetlands violations

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has fined a maple sugar operation for several violations of wetlands regulations.

In 2018 and 2019 Forest Farmers LLC constructed a sugarhouse and wastewater disposal system on its property in Marshfield.

The agency says the construction involved tree cutting and fill work that affected nearly 37,000 square feet of wetland and an associated buffer area.

The company received a wetland permit until after work on the project was completed in 2021 that required restoration of about 9,000 square feet of the wetland and buffer.

The company has agreed to pay a fine of $6,750 for conducting the work prior to obtaining the permit.