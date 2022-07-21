© 2022
Six Vermont communities receive federal block grants

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 21, 2022 at 10:30 PM EDT
Vergennes, Vermont
Vergennes is among the communities to receive a Community Development Block Grant

More than $2 million in federal Community Development Block Grants will go to six projects across Vermont.

Vermont Governor Phil Scott announced that the $2.22 million will go to the towns of Arlington, Highgate, Pittsford and Randolph and the cities of South Burlington and Vergennes. The Republican calls the grants an essential resource that help local communities with priority projects that benefit mostly low- and moderate-income residents.

Projects funded through the grants include community revitalization, development of affordable and mixed income housing and ADA compliant renovations.

