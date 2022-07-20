President Biden's visit to Massachusetts highlights coal plant's transition to clean energy future

President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts this afternoon to make a speech about combating climate change.

The backdrop will be the site of the old Brayton Point power plant in Somerset. This former coal-burning plant is being repurposed for offshore wind energy. It will be used to bring electricity onto shore to connect with existing transmission lines and also to manufacture offshore power cables.

More than 20 years ago, a coalition of environmental organizations launched a campaign to shutdown Brayton Point and other coal-burning power plants including Mount Tom in Holyoke.

Ahead of the President’s visit to Brayton Point, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Ben Hellerstein, State Director of Environment Massachusetts.