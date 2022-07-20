© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

President Biden's visit to Massachusetts highlights coal plant's transition to clean energy future

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 20, 2022 at 10:41 AM EDT
Brayton_Point_Power_Station.JPG
wikipedia
The Brayton Point power plant in Somerset, Massachusetts seen in this undated photograph. The smokestacks and some of the other infrastructure have been demolished as the site transitions to an offshore wind energy facility.

Brayton Point Station was one of the 'Filthy Five' coal plants in New England

President Joe Biden will be in Massachusetts this afternoon to make a speech about combating climate change.

The backdrop will be the site of the old Brayton Point power plant in Somerset. This former coal-burning plant is being repurposed for offshore wind energy. It will be used to bring electricity onto shore to connect with existing transmission lines and also to manufacture offshore power cables.

More than 20 years ago, a coalition of environmental organizations launched a campaign to shutdown Brayton Point and other coal-burning power plants including Mount Tom in Holyoke.

Ahead of the President’s visit to Brayton Point, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Ben Hellerstein, State Director of Environment Massachusetts.

Tags

News Climate Changeoffshore windEnvironment MassachusettsMount Tom Power Plant
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill