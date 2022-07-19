Morning Headlines with Mike Goodwin of The Times Union

WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Mike Goodwin of the Times Union about a guilty plea by a former town supervisor of Prattsville in Greene County for reaping nearly $25,000 in a conspiracy to scam storm aid allocated after the destruction of Tropical Storm Irene. They also discuss a New York City family's nearly $300,000 in donations to New York Governor Kathy Hochul's gubernatorial campaign after the Democrat gave the family's company a $637 million taxpayer-funded contract to provide the state Department of Health with at-home COVID-19 test kits.