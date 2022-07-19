Advocates press to update Massachusetts' bottle bill

A report says Massachusetts ranks dead last when it comes to residents returning empty bottles and cans to claim the 5-cent deposit.

The Container Recycling Institute, a California-based nonprofit, said Massachusetts’ redemption rate of 38 percent in 2021 was the lowest among the 10 states with bottle bills.

This report may give new impetus to long-standing efforts by consumer and environmental groups in Massachusetts to update the state’s 40-year-old bottle bill.

One of those advocates is MassPIRG Executive Director Janet Domenitz. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.