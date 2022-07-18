Vermont plans job fairs at baseball games

Vermont officials are taking efforts to match employers with perspective workers to the baseball diamond this summer.

The Vermont Department of Labor and the State Workforce Development Board are working with the state’s three collegiate baseball teams to host what they are calling the Triple Play Job Fest.

During upcoming games in White River Junction, Montpelier and Burlington attendees can also talk to employers in industries such as health care, education, construction and manufacturing.

State Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said they hope the “concept will provide employers with a new way to recruit in front of larger audiences.”