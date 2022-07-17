© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Former longtime Daily Gazette reporter Stephen Williams chronicles Saratoga County history with new book

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published July 17, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT
Author Stephen Williams at the Malta Community Center
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
Author Stephen Williams at the Malta Community Center

Former longtime Daily Gazette reporter Steve Williams has released a new book on the history of Saratoga County.

From 2005 to 2016, Williams penned the Off The Northway column that appeared in Saturday’s edition of the newspaper. His new book of the same name is a collection of 83 of his writings.

Williams is currently promoting his book, which was published by the Saratoga County History Center.

WAMC's Lucas Willard caught up with Williams at the Malta Community Center.

William's book "Off the Northway" can be purchased at:

The Open Door Bookstore in Schenectady

The Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs

The Brookside Museum in Ballston Spa

Online at Amazon.com

News Daily GazetteSaratoga CountyLocal History
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
