© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Troy standoff ends peacefully

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published July 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
A Troy Police Department vehicle
Lucas Willard
/
WAMC
A Troy Police Department vehicle

Police say an armed standoff in Troy Tuesday night ended peacefully with no injuries.

The Troy Police Department says officers responded to the area of 5th Avenue and State Street for reports of a despondent individual with a gun Tuesday evening.

The individual surrendered after nearly three hours and was brought to a hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported and the matter remains under investigation.

The city police department was assisted by negotiators with Northern Rivers Mobile Crisis.

In a statement to WAMC, Troy Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker said the department is proud officers’ efforts and partnerships, and thankful for a safe conclusion.

In June, authorities successfully negotiated a standoff at a Troy convenience store.

Tags

News City of Troytroy police
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard
Related Content
Load More