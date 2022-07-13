Troy standoff ends peacefully

Police say an armed standoff in Troy Tuesday night ended peacefully with no injuries.

The Troy Police Department says officers responded to the area of 5th Avenue and State Street for reports of a despondent individual with a gun Tuesday evening.

The individual surrendered after nearly three hours and was brought to a hospital for evaluation. No injuries were reported and the matter remains under investigation.

The city police department was assisted by negotiators with Northern Rivers Mobile Crisis.

In a statement to WAMC, Troy Assistant Police Chief Steven Barker said the department is proud officers’ efforts and partnerships, and thankful for a safe conclusion.

In June, authorities successfully negotiated a standoff at a Troy convenience store.