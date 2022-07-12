SportsReport: Novak Djokovic claims 21st major trophy at Wimbledon

Predators, Oilers, Wild make early moves to close gap on Avs

Contenders around the NHL's Western Conference are making moves to try to bridge the gap with the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche even before the start of free agency. After being swept by Colorado in the first round, the Nashville Predators acquired defenseman Ryan McDonagh and re-signed Filip Forsberg. After losing to the Avalanche in the conference final, the Edmonton Oilers cleared salary cap space to keep and add talent. The Minnesota Wild re-signed Marc-Andre Fleury to keep their goaltending tandem in tact. And the Los Angeles Kings extended a few players who are helping them be on the rise in the West.

Analysis: Unvaccinated Djokovic’s pursuit of Nadal on hold

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic overtook Roger Federer in the Grand Slam title standings and moved within one of Rafael Nadal by claiming his 21st major trophy at Wimbledon. Now Djokovic is headed off to vacation. And what no one knows right now is how long his break will be or when he might be able to resume trying to accumulate Slam hardware. He is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and repeated Sunday after beating Nick Kyrgios for a seventh championship at the All England Club that he will not get the shots. As things stand now, that means Djokovic will not be able to enter the United States to play in the U.S. Open in August.

St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus is at St. Andrews for the first time in 17 years, this time without his golf clubs. That hasn't lessened his appreciation of the Old Course for the British Open. Nicklaus is receiving honorary citizenship from St. Andrews. He says he was amazed in 1964 when he first played St. Andrews how it tested golfers of that time. And he says the centuries-old course remains a test today. Tiger Woods played nine holes of practice. He's won twice at St. Andrews. Defending champion Collin Morikawa has spent two days getting know the Old Course and is still learning.

Tiger Woods part of celebration of champions at St. Andrews

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Talk about a great warmup act for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews. Monday was the “Celebration of Champions.” Tiger Woods isn't big on ceremonial golf, but this would be considered a big exception. He played with Rory McIlroy, Lee Trevino and former Women's British Open winner Georgia Hall. They were joined at the end by Jack Nicklaus. He wasn't playing. Nicklaus is in the gray old town to become an honorary citizen of St. Andrews. That led to a lot of laughs and memories. McIlroy says it was a dream to be part of it all.

Report: DOJ inquiring about antitrust in PGA-LIV dispute

The Wall Street Journal is reporting that the U.S. Department of Justice is now interested in the dispute between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-funded LIV Golf series. The Journal reports that players' agents have received inquiries from the Justice Department's antitrust division. They involve the PGA Tour regulations on players competing in other events and the tour's decision to suspend those who played. The Justice Department had no comment. The tour says in a statement the investigation was not unexpected. It cites a Federal Trade Commission investigation in the 1990s in believing it will prevail again.

HBCU players at NBA summer league seeking opportunities

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The NBA brought 28 players from historically Black colleges and universities for a showcase at summer league. It could help give those players opportunities at playing professional basketball somewhere. NBA, G League and international scouts watched the workout, which was run by four former NBA players who are now HBCU coaches.

Alonso, Pujols, Acuña say they're in for Home Run Derby

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets slugger Pete Alonso will try to become the first player to win the All-Star Home Run Derby three consecutive times against a field that will also include the Cardinals’ Albert Pujols and Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. The New York first baseman confirmed Monday he is one of eight participants in the July 18 competition at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Dave Jauss, who was the Mets’ bench coach and is now a Washington Nationals special assistant, will pitch to Alonso for the second straight Derby. Alonso hit 74 total home runs in last year’s Derby at Denver’s Coors Field and beat Baltimore’s Trey Mancini 23-22 in the final round.

Scherzer shines as Mets cool off Braves 4-1 in series opener

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Scherzer pitched seven strong innings, Luis Guillorme homered and drove in two runs, and the New York Mets beat Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves 4-1 in the opening game of their National League East showdown. Pete Alonso also had two RBIs and Scherzer gave up only three hits, including Austin Riley’s 24th homer in the seventh. That cut the Mets’ lead to one, but Guillorme answered with his homer off Darren O’Day in the eighth. Robinson Canó, obtained by Atlanta for $1 in a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres on Sunday, had two hits in his Braves debut.

Phillies' Realmuto, Nola, 2 others unvaccinated, out vs Jays

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies will be without J.T. Realmuto, Alec Bohm, Aaron Nola and Kyle Gibson during a two-game series in Toronto due to Canadian restrictions on unvaccinated travelers. Nola started on the mound for Philadelphia’s game Monday night at St. Louis and was not scheduled to pitch against the Blue Jays during the series that begins Tuesday. Bohm, an infielder, came out of Monday’s game with a dislocated left ring finger. President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters before the game that the four players will be placed on the restricted list and forfeit two days of pay and major league service time in accordance with the terms of MLB’s collective bargaining agreement.

LEADING OFF: Sale rejoins Red Sox, Realmuto misses Jays trip

Red Sox lefty Chris Sale is set to make his season debut when he starts against Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field on Tuesday night. Sale has been out with a fracture in his right rib cage. He’s made four minor league rehab starts, allowing three earned runs in 11 1/3 innings and striking out 19. The 33-year-old Sale is a seven-time All-Star and could be a big key to Boston’s push for a playoff spot. All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers also is likely to return for the Red Sox after missing three starts because of back discomfort. He’s hitting .327 with 19 home runs and 51 RBIs. Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber starts for the Rays.