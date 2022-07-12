Economic development bill backed by House leadership includes several tax breaks

The Massachusetts House is preparing to vote on an economic development bill that contains a tax relief package of more than $1 billion.

This bill, endorsed by the Democratic leadership of the House, includes spending $2.55 billion in budget surplus and American Rescue Plan funds.

Many of the permanent tax changes in the bill are similar to what Republican Gov. Charlie Baker proposed back in January although some of the tax breaks are smaller.

For analysis of the House bill, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Doug Howgate, Vice President of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation.