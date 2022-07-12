Body cam footage of Saranac Lake shooting released

The New York State Attorney General’s office has released some of the body cam footage from an incident in late June where Saranac Lake village police shot and killed a stabbing suspect. A warning that the video is disturbing.

On the morning of June 29th Saranac Lake police officers responded to reports of a stabbing at a local Stewart’s Shop. The footage shows 33-year-old Joshua De’Miguel Kavota was fatally shot after charging at police with the knife.

As Kavota lunges at one of the officers, the other shoots Kavota in the chest.

The Office of Special Investigation of the Attorney General’s Office released about five minutes of body cam video from one of the responding officers on Tuesday.

The attorney general notes that release of the footage is not an opinion regarding guilt or innocence of anyone in the incident.

