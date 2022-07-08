Mass. Dept. of Public Health says it will limit COVID data reporting starting Monday

In a statement Friday, the Mass DPH said its updated Interactive Data Dashboard will now only come out on Thursdays, in addition to other cuts. Moving forward, the reports will drop the Contact Tracing and Clusters tabs under COVID-19 Cases. DPH says “due to changes in case investigation and contact tracing practices, these data are no longer representative of the current situation.” Higher Education data will also get the chop “due to the decrease in surveillance testing being conducted in those settings.” The Weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report will now be published on Wednesdays.

In July 2021, the Mass DPH cut its COVID data reporting back to 5 day a week from 7.