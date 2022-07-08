© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Mass. Dept. of Public Health says it will limit COVID data reporting starting Monday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published July 8, 2022 at 3:03 PM EDT
DPHLogo_Blue.png
Massachusetts
/
mass.gov

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health says starting Monday, it will only update its COVID-19 data reporting once a week, down from five times.

In a statement Friday, the Mass DPH said its updated Interactive Data Dashboard will now only come out on Thursdays, in addition to other cuts. Moving forward, the reports will drop the Contact Tracing and Clusters tabs under COVID-19 Cases. DPH says “due to changes in case investigation and contact tracing practices, these data are no longer representative of the current situation.” Higher Education data will also get the chop “due to the decrease in surveillance testing being conducted in those settings.” The Weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report will now be published on Wednesdays.

In July 2021, the Mass DPH cut its COVID data reporting back to 5 day a week from 7.

Tags

News COVID-19Massachusetts Department of Public Health
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More