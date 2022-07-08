Legislation drafted to exempt Adirondacks and Catskills from new gun law

A state Senator and an Assemblyman representing parts of the Adirondacks have drafted a bill to make sure the sprawling park is exempt from new state gun laws passed in a special session this month.

Republican Dan Stec of the 45th District plans to introduce new legislation that he says would exempt state forest preserve land in the Adirondack and Catskill Parks from the prohibition of firearms.

Stec said he drafted the bill after conflicting statements from Democratic leaders about how the new gun bill that prohibits guns in parks would affect gun owners in the Adirondacks and Catskills.

Republican Assemblyman Matt Simpson of the 114th district is planning to introduce a companion bill in the Assembly.

The law, passed in response to the Supreme Court ruling striking down the state’s limits on the concealed carry of firearms, establishes “sensitive areas” where guns remain prohibited.