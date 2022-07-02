© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos discusses West Virginia v. EPA decision

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published July 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos
WAMC photo by Dave Lucas
/
DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos (file photo)

The U.S. Supreme Court this week voted to limit the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate on climate. The 6 to 3 decision ruled the EPA overstepped its authority as it sought to limit carbon emissions from power plants.

Democratic elected officials including New York Governor Kathy Hochul are calling the ruling in West Virginia v. EPA a major setback in the fight against climate change.

To learn more about how the decision will affect the state, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.

Tags

News U.S. Environmental Protection AgencyCommissioner Basil SeggosNY DECU.S. Supreme Court
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
See stories by Lucas Willard