NYS DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos discusses West Virginia v. EPA decision

The U.S. Supreme Court this week voted to limit the authority of the Environmental Protection Agency to regulate on climate. The 6 to 3 decision ruled the EPA overstepped its authority as it sought to limit carbon emissions from power plants.

Democratic elected officials including New York Governor Kathy Hochul are calling the ruling in West Virginia v. EPA a major setback in the fight against climate change.

To learn more about how the decision will affect the state, WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with New York Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos.