Vermont National Guard COVID-19 mission ends

The Vermont National Guard’s COVID-19 response mission officially ends on Friday.

The Vermont Guard was ordered to assist in COVID response on March 23rd, 2020 by establishing a medical surge facility in Barre and starting logistical operations at the state’s Strategic National Stockpile.

Since those first orders were issued the Vermont Guard collected more than 34,000 test samples, gave over 80,000 vaccines, assisted in close contact calls, and delivered nearly 3 million meals.

Soldiers were also deployed overseas and to Washington D.C to assist in Capitol security efforts during the pandemic.