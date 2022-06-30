Six weeks of competition “Beat The Streets” basketball tournament tips off in Pittsfield with all-day event Saturday

Organizer Dashine Moore – also known as Mr. Feets – says the 5 on 5 “Beat The Streets” tournament is designed to give young Pittsfielders a fun, constructive summer activity in a community that struggles with crime and violence.

“I'm just trying to, you know, stop some of the violence that was going on. Like, last year, I had it and the violence went down a lot, you know. So I'm just trying to give back to my community like I used to have when I grew up.”

The tournament begins Saturday with an all-day event featuring basketball and live performances at Dorothy Amos Park and ends with another all-day event on August 13th. For more information, click here.

