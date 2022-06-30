© 2022
News

Six weeks of competition “Beat The Streets” basketball tournament tips off in Pittsfield with all-day event Saturday

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 30, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT
A banner promoting the 5 on 5 "Beat The Streets" basketball tournament organized by Mr. Feets
Josh Landes
/
WAMC

A free community summer basketball tournament is coming to Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

Organizer Dashine Moore – also known as Mr. Feets – says the 5 on 5 “Beat The Streets” tournament is designed to give young Pittsfielders a fun, constructive summer activity in a community that struggles with crime and violence.

“I'm just trying to, you know, stop some of the violence that was going on. Like, last year, I had it and the violence went down a lot, you know. So I'm just trying to give back to my community like I used to have when I grew up.”

The tournament begins Saturday with an all-day event featuring basketball and live performances at Dorothy Amos Park and ends with another all-day event on August 13th. For more information, click here.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
