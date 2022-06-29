Plattsburgh officials and organizations highlight key summer events

Plattsburgh, New York officials and partners are promoting a renewed line up of summer events as people look forward to summer outings after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

City officials and event organizers brought a local band into City Hall to highlight entertainment opportunities that are planned through the season.

Plattsburgh Blues and Jazz President Laura Carbonne was joined by the band Memphis Lightning, winner of this year’s International blues challenge best album, as a sample of some of the music that will be available.

"We’ve been bringing music to the city for the past five years or so and actually making I-87 the new Highway 61. Artists from all over the world come to Plattsburgh and they love it. We’re going to do a little show at Old Soul with an artist named Robinson Treacher on July 3rd. So please come to that. That’s all free."

First Fridays, a celebration of arts and culture, begins in downtown Plattsburgh Friday. Community Engagement Coordinator Courtney Meisenheimer said Fourth of July events kick off soon after.

“We’re going to have a parade and the theme of American Music. After the parade we have some really exciting musical performances lined up. We’re bringing back music in a really big way this summer, hence the parade theme. And obviously all of this is free and open to the public. And then we can expect a beautiful display of fireworks being set off at Harborside. We’re really excited about the 4th, excited to come back together as a community.”

Following the Fourth of July festivities, the annual Sunrise Rotary Mayor's Cup Regatta & Festival is scheduled for July 9th.

Sunrise Rotary member Sue LeBlanc-Durocher described some of the land events during the Mayor’s Cup at the city beach.

“The day actually is going to start about 8 o’clock in the morning because we have people that are going to be running the 5K and then we’re going to have a kid’s run and sand sculptures on the beach. We have a real long list of opportunities for people and families to come out and enjoy the day at the city beach. And there’s a regatta!”

Each year a community spirit award has been announced at the end of the race. Rotary President Jeff Prescott announced the honorees early because they will now be the Grand Marshalls of the Fourth of July parade.

“The Sunrise Rotary’s Mayors Cup Regatta and Festival Committee is pleased to announce that Julia Devine and Amy Guglielmo have been selected for the 2022 Spirit of Ianelli Award. They founded Outside Art that produces and creates public art for Plattsburgh.”

Amy Guglielmo is also the Creative Director of Reading Rainbow Live.

There will be a record seven professional bass fishing tournaments scattered throughout the summer according to North Country Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Kristy Kennedy.

“July 29th and August 1st we will have MLF Pro Circuit, that’s one of the really larger ones that brings more than 450 anglers to the area. And then August 9th through 11th we have another really large scale national tournament as well. East Coast Watercross, the jet skis that come every year, they’re national championship is coming back to the city beach July 30th and 31st. This is quite an incredible event and they do everything from buoy racing to jumps in the air and it’s all free for you guys to come and watch.”

The annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is scheduled September 9th to the 11th.