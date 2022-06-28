© 2022
Traffic deaths in Massachusetts on pace to surpass last year's total which was the highest since 2009

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 28, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT
Springfield Fire Dept
/
via Twitter
This crash at Dwight and Harrison Streets in Springfield on August 9, 2021 sent three people to the hospital with serious injuries according to the Springfield Fire Department

Less seat belt use, more speeding, drivers holding cell phones are trends seen by MassDOT

Traffic deaths in Massachusetts are mounting once again this year.

In 2021, the state recorded 413 roadway deaths – the most in 11 years and a 22 percent increase from 2020.

As of June 15th, there have been 172 traffic fatalities in the state so far this year, which is an increase over the same period a year ago, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie is part of an internal team at MassDOT that has been looking at the fatality trends. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

