Traffic deaths in Massachusetts on pace to surpass last year's total which was the highest since 2009

Traffic deaths in Massachusetts are mounting once again this year.

In 2021, the state recorded 413 roadway deaths – the most in 11 years and a 22 percent increase from 2020.

As of June 15th, there have been 172 traffic fatalities in the state so far this year, which is an increase over the same period a year ago, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie is part of an internal team at MassDOT that has been looking at the fatality trends. She spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.