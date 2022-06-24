© 2022
Wayne Feiden retiring as Northampton's planning director

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 24, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT
wayne_feiden_city_photo.jpg
City of Northampton
/
Wayne Feiden in an undated photo. In retirement he intends to indulge his love for travel.

One of the most influential government officials in the city's history

Look around Northampton, Massachusetts, from its bike paths, thousands of acres of open space, to renewable energy projects, there is very little Wayne Feiden has not had a hand in during the last three decades.

The city’s longtime Director of Planning and Sustainability is stepping down at the end of this month.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Feiden about how he came to Northampton, his accomplishments, and his plans for the future.

Wayne Feiden City of Northampton Downtown Northampton Norwottuck Rail Trail
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
