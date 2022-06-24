Wayne Feiden retiring as Northampton's planning director

Look around Northampton, Massachusetts, from its bike paths, thousands of acres of open space, to renewable energy projects, there is very little Wayne Feiden has not had a hand in during the last three decades.

The city’s longtime Director of Planning and Sustainability is stepping down at the end of this month.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Feiden about how he came to Northampton, his accomplishments, and his plans for the future.