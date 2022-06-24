© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, allowing states to ban abortions
News
Midday Magazine

NY, VT advocates respond to Supreme Court's abortion rights ruling

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Jesse King,
Pat Bradley
Published June 24, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT
Chelly Hegan
Provided
/
Chelly Hegan

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion following a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization returns the issue of abortion rights to states – roughly half of which are expected to restrict or ban the procedure.

Advocates on both sides of the debate are reacting to the decision in the Northeast. WAMC’s Jesse King spoke with Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood in New York, after the ruling.

-
Chelly Hegan, President and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood

UHPP has a rally planned for 8 p.m. Friday at the New York State Capitol.

There will be no direct impact to Vermonters from the Supreme Court decision, as abortion access is legal in the state. Voters in the state are poised to consider a measure that would make it a right within the state constitution this November. Vermont Right to Life Executive Director Mary Hahn Beerworth spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief’s Pat Bradley.

-
Mary Hahn Beerworth, executive director of Vermont Right to Life

Leaders across the Northeast are also responding to the decision — you can find some of their statements here.

Tags

News abortionRoe V Wade
Jesse King
Jesse King is the host of "51%" and a producer for WAMC's afternoon news programs. She also produces the WAMC podcast, "A New York Minute In History."
See stories by Jesse King
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley