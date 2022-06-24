NY, VT advocates respond to Supreme Court's abortion rights ruling

The Supreme Court has ended constitutional protections for abortion following a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade. The 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization returns the issue of abortion rights to states – roughly half of which are expected to restrict or ban the procedure.

Advocates on both sides of the debate are reacting to the decision in the Northeast. WAMC’s Jesse King spoke with Chelly Hegan, president and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood in New York, after the ruling.

Chelly Hegan, President and CEO of Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood

UHPP has a rally planned for 8 p.m. Friday at the New York State Capitol.

There will be no direct impact to Vermonters from the Supreme Court decision, as abortion access is legal in the state. Voters in the state are poised to consider a measure that would make it a right within the state constitution this November. Vermont Right to Life Executive Director Mary Hahn Beerworth spoke with WAMC North Country Bureau Chief’s Pat Bradley.

Mary Hahn Beerworth, executive director of Vermont Right to Life

Leaders across the Northeast are also responding to the decision — you can find some of their statements here.