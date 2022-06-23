Special meeting to fill Troy council seat a no-go, candidate forum planned for next week

The Troy City Council remains divided over how to choose an interim member to serve in the city’s District 2 seat, following the sudden resignation of Republican Kim Ashe-McPherson earlier this month.

Kim Ashe-McPherson resigned from the Troy City Council June 8th after pleading guilty to fraudulently submitting absentee ballots in last year’s election.

Ever since, the city’s Democratic mayor and Republican city council president have been at odds over how to fill the District 2 seat. With the vacancy, the city council is split between three Democrats and three Republicans.

Wednesday afternoon, Mayor Patrick Madden’s office announced he would call a special meeting the next day for the purposes of filling the seat.

Wednesday had been the deadline announced by Republican City Council President Carmella Mantello for candidates interested in filling the vacancy to come forward. Mayor Madden and the three Democrats on the city council have endorsed Steven Figueroa, a Democrat who lost to Ashe-McPherson in November.

Speaking with WAMC earlier this month, Mayor Madden said Figueroa, a youth advocate and at-large member of Troy’s NAACP chapter, has “repeatedly demonstrated his commitment” to residents of the city’s North Central neighborhood.

“I can’t think of anybody more qualified. I’ve never seen anybody work harder to be elected than Steve. I just think it’s the right thing to do.”

Democratic caucus leader and District 3 councilor Sue Steele said in a statement Wednesday she had reached out to Mantello last Friday to set up a meeting to consider all interested candidates on Thursday, June 23rd.

Steele said in part:

“The residents have spoken, and it’s time to act in accordance with the City Charter and have the remaining Council members do their job: appoint a replacement without further delay.”

But a short time later, Mantello announced that such a meeting would not happen.

She accuses the mayor of trying to control the process.

“I specifically asked the mayor not to enter the legislative process. I asked him, ‘Please, let the process unfold.’”

Mantello said the meeting would not happen because one councilor, Republican Irene Sorriento of District 6, would not be able to attend.

The Troy City Charter holds that a vacancy on the council “shall be filled by a vote of the remaining Council members. In the event of a tie vote, the Mayor of the City of Troy shall cast the deciding vote.”

Mantello said tempers flared after it was announced Sorriento could not attend a special meeting scheduled for tonight.

“Sue Steele actually approached Irene and really jumped down her throat and it was unfortunate because, you know, Irene tried to explain, ‘Listen, I informed Carmella about this way before all this came about,” said Mantello.

WAMC has reached out to Councilor Steele for comment.

Mantello says six people have expressed interest in the District 2 vacancy, including Figueroa. She says residents will be able to meet each of the candidates at a public forum next week.

“And that will be Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Knickerbocker Middle School auditorium, next Tuesday. And folks in District 2 will be able to meet these prospective candidates and then we’ll have a Q and A,” said Mantello.

Mayor Madden's office provided a statement to WAMC Thursday afternoon that reads:

Thursday’s special meeting to fill the vacant District 2 Council seat was called by the mayor in response to messages from the North Central neighborhood and community advocates and at the request of the Council Democratic Caucus consistent with C-20 of the City Charter:

“Special meetings of the City Council shall be called by the City Clerk on the written request of the Mayor, the President of the City Council, or any two Council members, including the Chair of the standing or special committee of the Council having jurisdiction over the subject matter of the meeting.” (emphasis added - JS)

The administration is deeply troubled by the City Clerk’s refusal to comply with the terms of the City Charter and properly notice the Special Meeting of the City Council for Thursday, June 23rd, at 7:00 p.m. The mayor and administration have expressed their concerns that the actions referenced below may have serious legal consequences for the City Clerk staff and City Council.

Mayor Madden wrote a letter to Council President Mantello that reads:

Council President,

I am disheartened and disappointed to see that the City Clerk has failed to comply with her duty under the Charter to call the meeting that I properly requested. I presume this was at your direction

Your unilateral decision to treat my call for a meeting as “null and void” is an entirely fabricated usurpation of authority – an authority you do not lawfully possess and cannot lawfully exercise. It is not based on the City Charter. It is not based on the advice of City Counsel. It is not based on any precedent. Further, your opinion runs directly contrary to the plain language of C-20 of the City Charter: “Special meetings of the City Council shall be called by the City Clerk on the written request of the Mayor.” There is no discretion. The Clerk’s duty is mandatory and ministerial. Your refusal to allow the Clerk to call this meeting is a violation of your oath of office. And worse, you instructed the City Clerk to violate her oath of office. These lawless actions can have grave consequences.

I appreciate that you do not like the difficult position you find yourself in. Nonetheless this does not give you or anyone the right to flaunt the rule of law. You are precipitating a crisis and making the Council and City look foolish. Please do not do that.

There is no other lawful procedure for filling this vacancy except the one prescribed by the Charter. Your evasions only bring disrespect on your office. I urge you to respect the rule of law, respect the City Council members and Clerk’s Office staff, and sit with the Democratic caucus to set a date for a vote in order to resolve this matter without further unnecessary delay.

Patrick