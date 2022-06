Early voting for Vermont’s primaries begins on Friday.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says June 24th is the official start of early voting for the statewide primary election.

Vermont voters have been mailed a postcard with information on how to request a ballot to vote early.

Ballots must be requested to vote early.

All early ballots must be returned to the clerk by 7 p.m. on Primary Day, Tuesday, August 9.

In-person voting at the polls is also an option.