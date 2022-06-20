© 2022
WRUN 90.3 FM, Remsen-Utica, is currently experiencing technical issues. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Cautions issued for backyard burning

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 20, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT
Open burn poster
Brian Monroe
/
Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation
Open burn poster

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding property owners to take precautions during backyard burning this summer.

Vermont Air Pollution Control regulations allow on premise burning of brush, dead wood, or tree cuttings collected during normal property maintenance as long as no public or private nuisance, such as excessive smoke, occurs.

State officials say any green wood should be allowed to dry before being burned. Wind direction and speed must be checked before a burn begins and postponed if conditions are unfavorable.

A local burn permit from a town fire warden is also required.

The department prefers that natural materials not be burned and be allowed to decompose naturally.

