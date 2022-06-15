Fundraiser planned after fatal Lake George crash

The Lake George community is planning a fundraiser after a motorcycle-pedestrian collision on a bike path killed two over the weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, a motorcycle driven by 33-year-old Anthony Futia at a high rate of speed went off Route 9 in the Town of Lake George.

The motorcycle crashed onto an adjacent bike path, killing 38-year-old James Persons and 8-year-old Quinton Delgadillo, both Lake George residents. Another person was injured. Three other children present were unhurt.

Futia, an Albany resident, suffered life-threatening injuries. An investigation by New York State Police is ongoing, but a spokesman said Futia did not have a valid motorcycle license.

Warren County spokesperson Don Lehman says staff from the county Department of Works was on hand the day of the accident. He said there will be conversations with the state and Town of Lake George about next steps for the county-maintained path along the state highway.

“We had DPW staff there that night and then a follow-up there the following day. They’re going to be in conversation with the state Department of Transportation and Town of Lake George about what to do there. There are some thoughts that maybe a guardrail can be further extended a little bit further along Route 9 to kind of offer a little bit of protection, but whether that happens will be up the state. It’s a state highway.”

Lake George Village Mayor Bob Blais, who has been mayor for five decades, said while the roadway along Route 9 is heavily traveled, he could not recall another similar incident in the area.

“It was a very tragic accident at a very, very difficult place to have it – at the beginning of the Warren County bike path,” said Blais.

Blais announced that this week’s “Fridays at the Lakes” concert will be dedicated to the local family affected by the fatal crash. A portion of proceeds from the sale of beverages and all tips will be donated to a fundraiser on June 22nd at the Lake George Expedition Park.

Park owner Danna Ellsworth said she knows the family of the victims.

“We feel it’s our part to take something tragic and try to make something good about it,” said Ellsworth.

The fundraiser is looking for auction and raffle items and volunteers.

Ellsworth said admission to the park will be by donation.

“We’re going to have silent auctions items, raffle baskets to bid on. I’m trying to get as many food vendors that I can to get to come to the park. The Town has [waived] all fees and permits to make this happen. It’s a huge community event,” said Ellsworth.

The fundraiser is next Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m.

Note: The New York State Department of Transportation declined to comment on the crash.

For more information on the upcoming fundraiser contact:

Dana Ellsworth

danna@ellswrothexcavating.com

518-792-9211

518-361-1980 (cell)