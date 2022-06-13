Two killed in Lake George motorcycle crash

Two pedestrians including an 8-year-old child are dead after a motorcycle crashed onto a paved bike path in the Town of Lake George Sunday afternoon.

New York State Police say 33-year-old Anthony J. Futia of Albany was heading north on Route 9 at a high rate of speed when his motorcycle left the road and struck six pedestrians standing at the entrance to the path near the Lake George Expedition Park.

38-year-old James A. Persons and 8-year-old Quinton P. Delgoteto, both Lake George residents, died of their injuries. Another pedestrian, 30-year-old Jasmine Luellen -- also of Lake George -- was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital and was in stable condition. Three other children present were not injured.

Futia suffered life-threatening injuries and was in critical condition at Albany Med.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.