Springfield City Council okays plan to redevelop former Kavanaugh's furniture store building

A plan has been approved to redevelop a long-vacant landmark building in an historic section of Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Springfield City Council voted Monday to approve a special permit to allow for a mixed-use of commercial and residential at the more than century-old Kavanaugh Furniture building on State Street that has sat empty since the retailer went out of business about 15 years ago.

“This is a great project that checks off a lot of boxes for the city,” said Donald Mitchell of Renaissance Development. He plans to construct 31 single-bedroom apartments and lease those along with half the commercial space to the Mental Health Association.

Officials with the Springfield-based nonprofit told Councilors that 24 apartments will be for people who have been chronically homeless so they can receive support services onsite. MHA will also operate a day program for people with brain injuries.

Ward 4 City Councilor Malo Brown said he heard from constituents who voiced concerns about the proposed reuse of the former Kavanaugh’s given the building’s close proximity to one of the city’s public high schools.

“There is a stigma when it comes to mental health that is an unnecessary one, but we also know when it comes to our children we do have to worry about keeping them safe,” Brown said.

MHA has operated group homes throughout Springfield for decades and with great success, said Kim Lee, Vice President of Development.

“Within three years of housing individuals, we have a 97 percent success rate which means 97 percent of the individuals we housed stay housed for three years,” Lee told Councilors. “Within five years we have a 95 percent success rate.”

She said having an MHA facility next door to the High School of Commerce would be a benefit for the students who could pursue internships possibly leading to paid jobs with MHA.

“We would have an unbelievable opportunity to pilot with Commerce,” Lee said.

Several City Councilors spoke up for MHA’s plans including Zaida Govan, who chairs the Council’s newly-created Mental Health Committee.

“I would love to bring the building back to life and be something the city and our residents could benefit from,” she said.

City Councilor Justin Hurst said he is excited about the project.

“They are also going to provide housing which we all know is so critical here in the city of Springfield,” he said.

The former Kavanaugh’s sits on a block with two buildings that were constructed in the early 1800’s and are considered among the most historic in the state. Across the street is the Springfield Armory National Historic Site.