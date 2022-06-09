SportsReport: Celtics beat Golden State Warriors for a 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

NBA FINALS:

Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Marcus Smart added 24 points and helped lead a defensive effort that held the Warriors to 11 points in the fourth quarter.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points and six 3-pointers. He had 15 points in a 33-25 third quarter by the Warriors but was hurt late in the fourth after Al Horford rolled into his leg on a loose ball. It was similar to a play during the regular season in which Smart dove into Curry’s legs while chasing a loose ball.

Klay Thompson broke out of a finals slump and finished with 25 points and five 3s. But the Warriors’ shooting couldn’t save them on a night the more athletic Celtics outmuscled them for a 47-31 rebounding advantage.

Game 4 is Friday in Boston.

MLB:

Cal Raleigh and Ty France both homered early and the Seattle Mariners beat the Astros 6-3 to finally win a series in Houston.

The Mariners took two of three from the division rival Astros to win their fourth consecutive series overall and their first in Houston since September 2018. The Mariners won more games in this series than they did in Houston in the 2019 and 2020 seasons combined when they were a paltry 1-16.

The Mariners trailed by two with one on and one out in the fourth when Raleigh homered for the second time this series, a shot to right-center off José Urquidy to tie it at 3.

In other MLB action:

The Los Angeles Angels’ losing streak reached a franchise-record 14 games Wednesday night when Bobby Dalbec drove in the only run with a double in the sixth inning for the Boston Red Sox in a 1-0 victory. Nathan Eovaldi pitched five innings of six-hit ball with five strikeouts in Boston’s season-high seventh consecutive victory. With their second 1-0 win in three days at the Big A, the Red Sox remained perfect in June and on their 10-game West Coast trip at 6-0.

Jake Cronenworth homered, doubled, singled and had five RBIs, and Sean Manaea pitched seven strong innings to beat former teammate Chris Bassitt in the San Diego Padres’ 13-2 rout of the New York Mets on Wednesday night. Jurickson Profar had two hits, drove in three runs and scored three times for the Padres, whose 13 runs were a season high. Manny Machado had two RBI doubles.

Donovan Walton scored on a fielding error by Charlie Blackmon in the 10th inning, lifting the San Francisco Giants to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. Luis González hit a slow single to right field off Carlos Estevez that eluded Blackmon as Walton rounded third, then scampered home with the winning run. Mike Yastrzemski had three hits and Thairo Estrada added an RBI single for the Giants.

Aaron Nola pitched eight sharp innings and the surging Phillies hit four home runs to rout the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers 10-0. The Phillies won their season-high sixth in a row and sent Milwaukee to its season-worst fifth consecutive loss. Rookie Bryson Stott went 4 for 4 with a home run and double for the Phils, who also received longballs from Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins and Odúbel Herrera.

Merrill Kelly allowed one hit over six innings and the Diamondbacks hit three homers to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0, snapping a four-game skid. Christian Walker hit a two-run homer and Josh Rojas and Jordan Luplow added solo shots for the Diamondbacks. One night after launching five home runs and piling up 16 hits, Cincinnati managed just a double and four singles against Kelly.

José Ramírez hit a run-scoring double to tie for the major league RBIs lead, Shane Bieber pitched neatly into the fifth inning before a long rain delay and the Guardians beat the Rangers, 4-0. Ramírez went 2 for 4 with a stolen base and his 54th RBI of the season, matching Mets star Pete Alonso. Andrés Giménez had two doubles and an RBI, and Josh Naylor and Steven Kwan each singled twice as the Guardians moved back to .500 for the second time this week.

Tony Gonsolin improved to 7-0, tossing three-hit ball over six innings, and Will Smith and Cody Bellinger homered early to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 4-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. Smith hit a two-run drive in the first inning, and Bellinger made it 3-0 when he connected leading off the second against Johnny Cueto. The 28-year-old Gonsolin struck out five and walked one while lowering his National League-best ERA to 1.58.

Byron Buxton and Ryan Jeffers each hit home runs in the fifth inning off Nestor Cortes to send the New York left-hander to an early exit, and the Minnesota Twins cruised to an 8-1 victory that stopped the Yankees’ seven-game winning streak. Cortes allowed season highs with seven hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings, his shortest appearance of the year that knocked him out of the major league ERA lead. Chris Archer picked up his first victory for the Twins in his team-leading 11th start, completing five innings with only two hits allowed.

Sandy Alcantara pitched nine scoreless innings, Jesús Aguilar hit a game-ending single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 2-1. Alcantara extended his scoreless string to 18 innings and has completed at least eight innings in four of his past five starts. The 26-year-old allowed six hits and struck out six while lowering his ERA to 1.61.

Randy Arozarena had three hits and four RBIs against his original team to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 11-3. He had an RBI double in the first inning and a two-run single in the seventh to pace an 18-hit outburst for the Rays. Vidal Bruján had three RBIs, and Ji-Man Choi and Harold Ramírez drove in two runs apiece for Tampa Bay.

Michael Harris gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run triple in the fifth inning that spoiled Jared Koenig’s major league debut, and the surging Braves beat the skidding Oakland Athletics 13-2. Ian Anderson pitched six solid innings and the Braves rallied from a 2-0 deficit for the second straight night to sweep the two-game series and extend their season-best winning streak to seven. The A’s have lost eight straight and 11 of 13.

Miguel Cabrera hit a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth and the Detroit Tigers completed a two-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 3-1 victory. Daz Cameron doubled and tripled while driving in two runs for Detroit. Pittsburgh rookie outfield Jack Suwinski hit his seventh home run for the Pirates.

MJ Melendez and Emmanuel Rivera drove in two runs apiece, leading Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals over the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 to end a three-game losing streak. Singer allowed home runs to Raimel Tapia and Zack Collins but only allowed one other run in five innings. He improved to 3-1 in his five starts while the rest of the Kansas City rotation is 3-25 in 50 combined starts.

Wednesday night’s interleague game between the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles was postponed by a relentless rain shower that started shortly before the scheduled start and never let up. The ill-fated finale of the two-game series will be made up at 3:05 p.m. ET on Aug. 18, previously an off day for both teams.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson beat the Braves in salary arbitration and outfielder Adam Duvall lost to Atlanta, leaving teams with a 6-3 advantage over players this year. Swanson was awarded $10 million rather than the team’s $9.2 million offer. Duvall was given a million dollars less than his $10,275,000 request.

Swanson hit .248 last year, when he set career highs with 27 homers and 88 RBIs. He had a pair of homers and three RBIs in the World Series against Houston.

Duvall led the NL with 113 RBIs for Miami and Atlanta, which acquired him on July 30.

In other MLB news:

The Boston Red Sox have placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list with a right hip flexor strain. The versatile Hernández has been Boston’s leadoff hitter and starting center fielder lately, but he has been dogged by pain in his hip. The veteran is batting .209 with four homers and 24 RBIs this season.

GYMNASTICS:

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and dozens of other women who say they were sexually assaulted by Larry Nassar are seeking more than $1 billion from the FBI for failing to stop the sports doctor.

There’s no dispute that FBI agents in 2015 knew that Nassar was accused of assaulting gymnasts. But the agents failed to act, leaving Nassar free to continue to target young women and girls for more than a year. Individual lawsuits could follow the tort claims filed Wednesday. Claimants include Biles, Aly Raisman and McKayla Maroney, all Olympic gold medalists.

An email seeking comment was sent to the FBI. In remarks to Congress last year, FBI Director Christopher Wray acknowledged major mistakes.

GOLF:

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are the latest players to join the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational series.

DeChambeau’s agent all but confirms the report in a statement saying that DeChambeau is an innovator and likes to be on the ground floor of new ventures. The Telegraph says an announcement is coming by the end of the week.

The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational starts Thursday outside London. DeChambeau and Reed could be coming on board for the next one in Oregon. That’s one of five LIV events in the United States.

Paul Casey has withdrawn from the U.S. Open, the third straight major he has missed this year because of a back injury.

Casey last competed at the WGC-Match Play in March, playing two holes of his opening match when he conceded because of back spasms. He didn’t play his next two matches, and he subsequently withdrew from the Masters and PGA Championship.

The U.S. Open starts June 16 at The Country Club.

Casey was replaced by Adam Hadwin, the first alternate from the Dallas qualifier last month.

NFL:

Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday after a spectacular season in which he led the NFL in every major receiving category.

The Rams announced the deal just two days after signing Aaron Donald to a massive contract extension. Kupp’s new extension is worth $75 million, bringing his total deal to $110 million when adding the two years remaining on his first extension.

Kupp had one of the greatest seasons in football history last year in his first pairing with new Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Kupp led the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns for Los Angeles, earning The Associated Press’ Offensive Player of the Year award.

Also, the Rams have waived Travin Howard, the linebacker who made the game-clinching interception in their NFC championship game victory just over four months ago.

In other NFL news:

Deshaun Watson’s complex legal situation has the Cleveland Browns in limbo and unclear about the quarterback’s immediate future. They do have a better handle on Baker Mayfield’s. The team said that Mayfield, who lost his job when the Browns traded for and signed Watson in March to a $230 million contract, has been excused from next week’s mandatory minicamp. Mayfield remains on the Browns’ roster while the team tries to trade the No. 1 overall pick from 2018. Mayfield has been estranged from the team since the Browns publicly pursued Watson.

Commanders assistant coach Jack Del Rio issued an apology for his word choice after doubling down on a comparison he made on social media between the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and the protests in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd. The defensive coordinator said Wednesday of the 2020 protests, “People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem.” He referred to the insurrection as “a dust-up at the Capitol.”

Former Saints quarterback Drew Brees is officially done at NBC Sports after one year. NBC Sports chairman Pete Bevacqua says in a phone interview with The Associated Press that Brees will not be a part of the network’s NFL and Notre Dame coverage this year.

