Massachusetts Democrats endorse candidates, set fields for primary contests

The Massachusetts Democratic Convention was held in Worcester over the weekend.

As expected, Maura Healey emerged with the overwhelming endorsement for governor. However, the popular two-term attorney general will face a primary with State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz.

The Democratic nominee for governor will face the winner of the Republican primary between Trump-backed former State Representative Geoff Diehl and business-owner Chris Doughty.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill covered the convention in Worcester and for analysis spoke with Tim Vercellotti, professor of political science and director of the Western New England University Polling Institute.