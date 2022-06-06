© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
Midday Magazine

Massachusetts Democrats endorse candidates, set fields for primary contests

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 6, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT
MassDems_convention_2022.jpg
Paul Tuthill
/
WAMC
The 2022 Massachusetts Democratic Party convention was held in Worcester on June 4, 2022

Convention votes result in September primaries for five state offices

The Massachusetts Democratic Convention was held in Worcester over the weekend.

As expected, Maura Healey emerged with the overwhelming endorsement for governor. However, the popular two-term attorney general will face a primary with State Senator Sonia Chang-Diaz.

The Democratic nominee for governor will face the winner of the Republican primary between Trump-backed former State Representative Geoff Diehl and business-owner Chris Doughty.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill covered the convention in Worcester and for analysis spoke with Tim Vercellotti, professor of political science and director of the Western New England University Polling Institute.

Tags

News 2022 ElectionsMassachusetts Democratic Partytim vercellotti
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
See stories by Paul Tuthill