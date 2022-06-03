© 2022
Walk against violence is this Sunday in Springfield

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 3, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT
Lauren_Holm.jpg
Bethesda Lutheran Church
/
submitted photo
The Rev. Lauren Holm is pastor of Bethesda Lutheran Church

A walk through the Mason Square area will remember people who have died violently in the city

With a wave of gun violence occurring across the country, a walk for nonviolence is taking place this Sunday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This will be the eighth year of the event organized by Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence.

The walk in the Mason Square neighborhood begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on State Street and will end back there about an hour later with a rally.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Rev. Lauren Holm, the pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church, who is the head of the local campaign against violence.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
