Walk against violence is this Sunday in Springfield

With a wave of gun violence occurring across the country, a walk for nonviolence is taking place this Sunday in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This will be the eighth year of the event organized by Greater Springfield Campaign Nonviolence.

The walk in the Mason Square neighborhood begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Wesley United Methodist Church on State Street and will end back there about an hour later with a rally.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Rev. Lauren Holm, the pastor at Bethesda Lutheran Church, who is the head of the local campaign against violence.