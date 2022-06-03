© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler announces bid for third term

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published June 3, 2022 at 2:22 PM EDT
A white man with glasses sits behind a wooden desk in an office
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Sheriff Tom Bowler.

Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler is running for re-election.

Bowler, a Democrat, is running for his third six-year term, saying his experience and record as sheriff speak for themselves.

“We're just going to continue running on our record, running on what we've done for this community and the people up here with the sheriff's office," said Bowler. "You know, we're going to see how it goes. It's going to be exciting. It'll be a busy but exciting summer.”

He’ll face challenger Alf Barbalunga, Southern Berkshire District Chief Probation Officer, in the Democratic primary September 6th.

Tags

News Berkshire County Sheriff's Office2022 Massachusetts Election
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
See stories by Josh Landes
Related Content
Load More