Berkshire County Sheriff Tom Bowler announces bid for third term

Bowler, a Democrat, is running for his third six-year term, saying his experience and record as sheriff speak for themselves.

“We're just going to continue running on our record, running on what we've done for this community and the people up here with the sheriff's office," said Bowler. "You know, we're going to see how it goes. It's going to be exciting. It'll be a busy but exciting summer.”

He’ll face challenger Alf Barbalunga, Southern Berkshire District Chief Probation Officer, in the Democratic primary September 6th.