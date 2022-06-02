© 2022
News
Midday Magazine

Saratoga arts and cultural organizations hold All Together Now celebration June 2-5

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Lucas Willard
Published June 2, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT
All Together Now banner by Saratoga Arts
Saratoga Arts
/

From June 2nd to the 5th, local arts and cultural organizations will celebrate a re-opening, as they welcome visitors back to Saratoga Springs for the All Together Now celebration with more than two dozen scheduled events.

The name of the celebration comes from a regional collections-sharing project organized by the Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College last summer. That effort saw new collaborations between neighboring arts organizations.

To learn more about the upcoming weekend of events, WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol.

For more information visit Saratoga Arts' website

Saratoga Performing Arts Center City of Saratoga Springs Downtown Saratoga Springs
Lucas Willard
Lucas Willard is a reporter and host at WAMC Northeast Public Radio, which he joined in 2011.
Lucas Willard