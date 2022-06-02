Saratoga arts and cultural organizations hold All Together Now celebration June 2-5

From June 2nd to the 5th, local arts and cultural organizations will celebrate a re-opening, as they welcome visitors back to Saratoga Springs for the All Together Now celebration with more than two dozen scheduled events.

The name of the celebration comes from a regional collections-sharing project organized by the Tang Teaching Museum at Skidmore College last summer. That effort saw new collaborations between neighboring arts organizations.

To learn more about the upcoming weekend of events, WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard spoke with SPAC President and CEO Elizabeth Sobol.

For more information visit Saratoga Arts' website