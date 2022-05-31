Public hearings this week for Livingston Avenue Bridge project in Albany

With public hearings this week, officials are touting a project to replace a Civil War-era rail bridge over the Hudson River in downtown Albany with a new structure.

The new bridge will be built just south of the current structure and will support higher-speed passenger rail and freight rail. It will also include a bicycle-pedestrian walkway.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez says the project will improve passenger rail service far beyond Albany.

"Anyone who rides the rails in upstate New York knows too well that travel delays caused by this antiquated bridge are truly real," she said.

The Livingston Avenue Railroad Bridge project in Albany and Rensselaer will cost about $400 million and take about three years to complete. The funding was included in the state budget passed in April.

Hearings are Tuesday and Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Palace Theatre on Clinton Avenue in Albany for public input and questions about the project. They will also be online.