WAMC Sports Report 5/30/22

Some former baseball players got back on the diamond in Cooperstown this past weekend. (By WSKG's Vaughn Golden)

The Hall of Fame classic game brings back retired players representing every major league team. They include former Yankee Nick Swisher:

"To be able to be around Cooperstown, the Hall of Fame, it's my first time here. So bro, like my inner childhood self is trying to burst out of my chest right now man. This is absolutely indescribable and I'm so blessed to be part of this."

Nick Swisher played alongside his dad Steve Swisher in the classic game. Former Cubs ace Fergie Jenkins coached one of the teams. He says despite their age, the guys still got it.

"You can see that they have the ability to still perform, but the nice thing about it is they're a couple a years older, but they still have that love of the game in their heart."

This was the first Classic since 2019.

In Major League Baseball:

The Yankees lost Sunday against Tampa Bay 4 to 2.

The Red Sox crushed Baltimore 12 to 2.

And the Mets topped the Phillies 5 to 4.

In the NBA Playoffs:

The Boston Celtics topped Miami 100 to 96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Vermont City Marathon and Relay returned to Burlington Sunday.

Sergio Reyes had the fastest time in the men’s division, finishing the marathon race in two hours, 20 minutes, 28 seconds.

In the women’s division, Annmarie Tuxbury finished first in two hours, 39 minutes, 56 seconds.