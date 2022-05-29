Livingston Avenue Bridge hearings set for this week
Public hearings will be held this week to gather input on plans to replace Albany's Livingston Avenue Bridge. The bridge has carried trains across the Hudson for more than a century.
The bridge replacement project, a longtime goal of transportation advocates, is included the state Department of Transportation’s $32 billion capital plan.
Public hearings are set for Tuesday, May 31st over Zoom and on June 1st at the Palace Theater in Albany. Both meetings are set to begin at 6 p.m.
In April officials cut the ribbon on the Albany Skyway, an underused off-ramp-turned-pedestrian walkway located next to the Livingston Avenue bridge.