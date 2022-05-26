© 2022
Pittsfield Suns play home opener at Wahconah Friday; laser show to follow

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 26, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT
Wahconah Park.jpg
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Wahconah Park.

The Pittsfield Suns hold their home opener Friday as the Futures Collegiate Baseball League season gets underway.

The team’s 10th anniversary season marks the debut of head coach Kevin Donati – the first former Sun to hold the position.

“Being with the Suns for three summers was a great time," said Donati. "I'm looking to build on that. You know, what I'm looking forward to the most is the friendships that you build, relationships that you build, and the memories that you get from this opportunity.”

While Wahconah Park’s historic grandstands have been deemed unsafe for use this summer, temporary bleachers have been set up. A laser show will follow the game, which is set to begin at 6:35.

Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018, following stints at WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Western Massachusetts, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. His free time is spent with his cat Harry, experimental electronic music, and exploring the woods.
