Pittsfield Suns play home opener at Wahconah Friday; laser show to follow

The team’s 10th anniversary season marks the debut of head coach Kevin Donati – the first former Sun to hold the position.

“Being with the Suns for three summers was a great time," said Donati. "I'm looking to build on that. You know, what I'm looking forward to the most is the friendships that you build, relationships that you build, and the memories that you get from this opportunity.”

While Wahconah Park’s historic grandstands have been deemed unsafe for use this summer, temporary bleachers have been set up. A laser show will follow the game, which is set to begin at 6:35.