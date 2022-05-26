Montpelier Police investigate alleged school threat

Montpelier, Vermont police and school officials say a threat to the local high school was made last week.

On Wednesday Montpelier Police Chief Brian Peete released information that the department had acted on information received from Montpelier High School staff on May 17th regarding an alleged threat.

The department received an Extreme Protection Order and seized a legally owned hunting rifle, AR-type rifle, magazines and ammunition from an unidentified 18-year-old’s home.

No arrests have been made and on Thursday police said there is no imminent threat to the school.

School officials said the information was not released until now to protect the student and staff members who reported the potential threat.