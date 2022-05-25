WAMC receives Regional Edward R. Murrow, New York State Broadcasters Association Awards

WAMC is proud to announce that it has won several top broadcasting awards for work produced in 2021.

WAMC received a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the category News Documentary for its Oral History of the Capitol Siege.

Regional winners automatically move on to the national round of consideration, which also includes digital news organization, network and student competitors. WAMC won in Region 11's radio division.

Among the most prestigious awards in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community. Murrow Award-winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession.

WAMC is also the proud recipient of three Excellence in Broadcasting Awards in the 56th annual New York State Broadcasters Association contest.

WAMC won for Outstanding Election Coverage, for coverage of elections in Pittsfield and North Adams; for Outstanding Live Local Coverage, for coverage of the summer standoff between demonstrators and Albany Police outside a downtown police station; and Outstanding Podcast, for "A New York Minute in History."

"These awards demonstrate the good work that the WAMC family depends on," says WAMC President and CEO Dr. Alan Chartock. "We are so gratified to receive these honors—which reflect the talent and passion of our staff and the vital support of WAMC members and listeners."

"A New York Minute In History" focuses on the history of New York and the unique tales of New Yorkers. It is hosted by State Historian Devin Lander and Saratoga County Historian Lauren Roberts. Jesse King and Jim Levulis of WAMC produce the podcast.

"A New York Minute In History" is a production of the New York State Museum, WAMC Northeast Public Radio and Archivist Media.

Support for the project comes from The William G. Pomeroy Foundation. Original funding came from the National Endowment for the Humanities and a Humanities New York Action Grant.