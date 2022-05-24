© 2022
Berkshire Family YMCA construction in Pittsfield to temporarily close part of North St.

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published May 24, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT
The Berkshire Family YMCA building at 292 North Street in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

As the Berkshire Family YMCA renovates one of its facilities in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, the city’s main downtown thoroughfare will be partially closed next week.

Some heavy machinery is being brought to downtown Pittsfield so steel for a new court and track area can be lifted into the YMCA building at 292 North Street.

“They requested a closure to have a major operation for that construction project in which they are going to have a crane moving some equipment and materials for that project," said Pittsfield Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales. "And so they’ve requested to close the northbound lane of North Street between Summer Street and Melville Street.”

The closure begins Tuesday, May 31st, and is expected to end by Friday, June 3rd. While crosswalks will remain open, vehicles will be redirected to Summer Street. Southbound traffic will be unaffected.

