New York Congressman Paul Tonko announces proposals for 15 Capital Region projects

New York Congressman Paul Tonko joined local officials Monday to announce a proposal for funding for a new project to retrofit low- and moderate-income residential buildings in Schenectady with clean energy upgrades.

The Democrat says the buildings would have on-site clean energy generation and include upgrades to lighting, heating and air conditioning. The project is one of 15 being proposed in the Capital Region.

"I will defend with the best ability … how meritorious these projects are. It'll be very competitive with the (U.S. House) Appropriations Committee. They're broken down into sub-committees," he said. "We will probably have multiple paths that we can apply for with this project, because of its dimensions are pretty broad."

The proposal seeks $1 million. Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy says they would target houses that are already in foreclosure.

"It's taking and converting those properties, where (the) primary goal is to make them owner-occupied."

Tonko says he hopes project funding will come together before the August recess.

