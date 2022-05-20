© 2022
Katie Allan Zobel to leave the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published May 20, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT
Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts
Katie Allan Zobel, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts

Zobel was been with the organization 17 years, the last ten as president and CEO

A philanthropy hub for the greater Springfield, Massachusetts area is looking for a new leader.

After 17 years with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts – the last decade as president and CEO – Katie Allan Zobel recently announced she will leave the organization in September.

Zobel, whose tenure at the Foundation began with a three-month temporary assignment, spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.

Tags

News Community Foundation of Western Massachusett
Paul Tuthill
