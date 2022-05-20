Katie Allan Zobel to leave the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts
Zobel was been with the organization 17 years, the last ten as president and CEO
A philanthropy hub for the greater Springfield, Massachusetts area is looking for a new leader.
After 17 years with the Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts – the last decade as president and CEO – Katie Allan Zobel recently announced she will leave the organization in September.
Zobel, whose tenure at the Foundation began with a three-month temporary assignment, spoke with WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill.